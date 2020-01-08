Donskoi left Tuesday's game versus the Rangers after taking a high hit from Ryan Lindgren, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Donskoi didn't return following the first intermission, so he's likely out for the remainder of the game. Lindgren wasn't issued a penalty for the collision. Donskoi will aim to shake off this injury by Friday's matchup versus the Penguins.