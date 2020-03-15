Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Exits with apparent head injury
Donskoi was helped off the ice late in the third period in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers after taking a hit to the head from Brendan Lemieux, the Associated Press reports.
With the NHL suspending its season Thursday, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar hasn't been available to provide much of an update on Donskoi's health situation. Considering Donskoi previously missed five games with a concussion in January, he could be placed in the NHL's protocol for head injuries again. Fortunately for Donskoi, the league's indefinite suspension may provide enough time for him to move past any potential concussion without having to miss any games.
