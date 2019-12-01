Donskoi recorded two goals, two assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Donskoi assisted linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen once each, and he tallied both of his goals in the second period. The impressive outing put Donskoi at 11 goals and 22 points in 26 contests. He's added 50 shots on goal, and he's making a case to remain on the top line even when Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) returns.