Donskoi has one assist and a plus-2 rating in the last 10 games.

It's been a great season for Donskoi, who has already tied a career high in goals (14) and is closing in on the same in points, but he hasn't done much lately. In fact, since Dec. 11, he has just one goal and three points with a minus-4 rating. Donskoi owns just a 2.9 shooting percentage during that stretch, and yet he still has a career-high 15.2 shooting percentage over the entire season. That's worrisome for the stretch run.