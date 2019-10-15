Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Finds helper in win
Donskoi registered an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
Donskoi set up Nazem Kadri in the first period for the goal that chased Braden Holtby from the game. The Finnish winger had gone three games without a point since scoring twice in his Avalanche debut on Opening Night.
