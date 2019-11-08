Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: First career hat trick
Donskoi scored three goals on six shots and was plus-2 in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Predators.
Donskoi registered his first NHL hat trick with a pair of even-strength tallies in the second period and a power-play goal to close out the scoring in the third. The 27-year-old is getting an increased opportunity on Nathan McKinnon's like while Mikko Rantanen is on the shelf, so don't be afraid to ride him. Donskoi already has eight goals in 16 games with the Avs after scoring a career-high 14 in each of the previous two seasons with San Jose.
