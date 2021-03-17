Donskoi notched two assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Donskoi helped out on tallies by Nazem Kadri in the second period and Brandon Saad in the third, the latter coming with the man advantage. The two-assist game put Donskoi at 16 points, 23 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 27 contests. The Finn remains a solid depth scorer in fantasy.