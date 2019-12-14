Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Gets hit in third period Friday
Donskoi (upper body) took a high hit in Friday's game versus the Devils, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Donskoi was hit by Blake Coleman and appeared shaken up but didn't leave the bench. In his post-game interview, coach Jared Bednar said Donskoi should be fine, per Dater. The Avalanche next play Monday in St. Louis, giving the Finnish winger the whole weekend to shake off any lingering effects from the hit.
