Donskoi scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Donskoi scored the fourth of the Avalanche's five goals in the second period. The Finn has goals in consecutive contests after going six games without a point before that. The 29-year-old is up to a career-high 17 tallies with 14 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 51 appearances.