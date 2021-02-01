Donskoi scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Donskoi opened the scoring at 4:33 of the first period for his second tally in as many games. The Finn is up to five goals, seven points and 11 shots through 10 appearances this season. A solid middle-six option, Donskoi will have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats, but his current rate of production is likely unsustainable given his low shot volume.