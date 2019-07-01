Donskoi put pen to paper on a four-year, $15.6 million contract with Colorado on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

After setting career highs in goals (14), assists (23) and shooting percentage (12.2), Donskoi simply priced himself out of a deal for the cap-strapped Sharks. With the Avs, the youngster will have an opportunity to secure top-six minutes and figures to replace the production of Carl Soderberg, who was shipped off to Arizona via trade. If Donskoi can earn a spot on the power play, he could set new personal bests.