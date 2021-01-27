Donskoi scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Donskoi buried his third goal of the season at 16:15 of the first period, setting off a run of five straight tallies by the Avalanche. The 28-year-old Finn now has four points, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating in seven appearances. Fourteen of the Avalanche's 18 skaters registered at least a point Tuesday -- when the team fires on all cylinders, expect Donskoi to get involved on the scoresheet.
