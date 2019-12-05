Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Lights lamp again
Donskoi scored an empty-net goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Donskoi was fresh off of a 2-goal, 4-point outing Saturday against Chicago and was able to land on the scoresheet again Wednesday thanks to the empty-netter. The 27-year-old has been somewhat streaky in his first season in Colorado, but nonetheless boasts 12 goals and 23 points through 27 games. He had 14 goals and 37 points during the entire 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Explodes for four points•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Serves up two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Supplies helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Another three-point night•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: First career hat trick•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Tickles twine•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.