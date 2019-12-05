Donskoi scored an empty-net goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Donskoi was fresh off of a 2-goal, 4-point outing Saturday against Chicago and was able to land on the scoresheet again Wednesday thanks to the empty-netter. The 27-year-old has been somewhat streaky in his first season in Colorado, but nonetheless boasts 12 goals and 23 points through 27 games. He had 14 goals and 37 points during the entire 2018-19 campaign.