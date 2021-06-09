Donskoi scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 5.

Donskoi blasted a one-timer from the slot to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead with 3:32 remaining in the second period. The goal was Donskoi's third of the postseason and snapped his personal six-game dry spell. The 29-year-old scored a career-high 17 times in 51 regular-season contests.