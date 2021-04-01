Donskoi scored three goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Coyotes.

Donskoi went bonkers in the first period, collecting all three of his goals in the opening 7:31. He passed up a chance at a fourth tally late in the final frame, electing to instead set up Andre Burakovsky on a 2-on-0 rush to round out the scoring. Donskoi is in the midst of his best stretch of productivity all year, finding the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games, producing multi-point efforts in four of them. The 28-year-old has 15 goals through 35 games, leaving him one tally shy of the career-high 16 he produced last season. Donskoi also has a chance to set a new personal best for points; he's nine away from matching the 37 he put up with San Jose in 2018-19.