Donskoi scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Donskoi struck with 17 seconds left in the first period, taking the wind out of the Wild's sails right before intermission. That goal stood as the game-winner -- it's Donskoi's first clincher of the year. The Finn has four tallies, two assists, nine shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in nine games, mostly from a middle-six role.