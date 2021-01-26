Donskoi had a season-low 9:05 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Anaheim.
Donskoi is one of several forwards on the bottom six not providing legitimate scoring depth for Colorado through the first six games. He's scored twice but has only four shots. The rest of the bottom six forwards -- J.T. Compher, Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Calvert, Tyson Jost and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- have combined for 20 shots, zero goals and two assists. Additionally, Brandon Saad (five shots, one goal, minus-8) and Nazem Kadri (16 shots, one goal, minus-8) are not helping.
