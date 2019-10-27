Donskoi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Donskoi got the Avalanche on the board in the second period after a nifty pass from Andre Burakovsky. The Finnish winger has seven points in 11 games this season, including a pair of goals on the man advantage. Donskoi is seeing top-six minutes currently, and may even get a chance on Nathan MacKinnon's line if coach Jared Bednar feels the need to shuffle the lines with Mikko Rantanen (lower body) out.