Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Notches power-play marker
Donskoi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Donskoi got the Avalanche on the board in the second period after a nifty pass from Andre Burakovsky. The Finnish winger has seven points in 11 games this season, including a pair of goals on the man advantage. Donskoi is seeing top-six minutes currently, and may even get a chance on Nathan MacKinnon's line if coach Jared Bednar feels the need to shuffle the lines with Mikko Rantanen (lower body) out.
