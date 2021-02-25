Donskoi was moved back to the second line for Wednesday's game against the Wild. He had zero shots and finished minus-3 in a 6-2 loss.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar made some line changes from the previous game. Brandon Saad (personal) was away from the team, and Andre Burakovsky was away from the scoresheet for the six games leading up to Wednesday. As such Burkovsky was dropped to the third line, while Donskoi and Matt Calvert skated with Nazem Kadri on the second line. Donskoi has been a bright spot on the third line, giving the Avalanche depth scoring with five goals and five assists over 16 games.