Donskoi scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Donskoi set up defenseman Jacob MacDonald for a wraparound goal in the second period. In the third, Donskoi buried his sixth goal of the year to provide the Avalanche with some insurance. The 28-year-old winger is up to six tallies, 12 points, 19 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 18 outings. He's bounced between the second and third lines, but he's been a solid producer regardless of assignment this year.