Donskoi netted a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Donskoi opened the scoring just 2:56 into the game. He's gotten on the scoresheet in three of the Avalanche's five contests, registering two goals and one helper. With just four shots on goal and a plus-1 rating, Donskoi hasn't added a ton from a bottom-six role, so his fantasy appeal will likely stay limited to deeper formats.
