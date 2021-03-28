Donskoi scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal was Sports Centre worthy. He took a pass in the neutral zone and flew down the right wing. Donskoi cut inside the defender with a gorgeous toe drag and then roofed it over Marc Andre Fleury's left shoulder. He's playing inspired hockey of late, so check your wire. Donskoi has six goals and four assists in his last eight games.