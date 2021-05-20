Donskoi scored two goals and dished an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.

Donskoi opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the contest. He also helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon power-play goal in the first period before the two forwards swapped roles on Donskoi's second tally 3:14 into the second period. The 29-year-old winger had 31 points in 51 regular-season outings, and he looks poised to provide the Avalanche with depth scoring in the postseason. The Finn has operated on the second line at even strength as well as the top power-play unit.