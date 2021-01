Coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Donskoi (undisclosed) is healthy to begin training camp, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Donskoi missed the last five playoff games due to an undisclosed injury, but he's back to full health to start the year. The 28-year-old winger rang up a career-high 16 goals over just 65 games last year, and he added 17 helpers and 111 shots on net. Donskoi may play more in the bottom six this season after the addition of Brandon Saad.