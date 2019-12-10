Donskoi delivered a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

Donskoi set up Ryan Graves' opening tally in the first period. Donskoi then potted the game-tying goal in the third, which ultimately forced overtime. The Finn has 13 goals and 27 points through 30 games. He's produced four goals and seven helpers in the last seven contests, and it doesn't seem like the 27-year-old is slowing down even with Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog bumping him from the top line.