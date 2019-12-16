Play

Donskoi (upper body) is expected to play Monday against the Blues.

Donskoi exited Friday's game against the Devils after taking a high hit in the third period, but it wasn't serious enough to keep him out of this Central Division clash. The Finnish winger is one goal away from tying his career high in goals (14), and consistent second-line role puts him in line to achieve the feat at any time.

