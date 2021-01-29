Donskoi notched an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Donskoi earned the secondary helper on Nazem Kadri's tally to open the scoring at 9:55 of the third period. The 28-year-old Donskoi has been a steady source of depth scoring with five points in eight games. The Finn has added eight shots on goal and a plus-2 rating, but his fantasy value is mostly limited to deeper formats, because scoring is about all he brings to the table.