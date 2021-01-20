Donskoi replaced Andre Burakovsky (upper body) on the second line for Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

It's unclear how much time Burakovsky will miss, so Donskoi could be in line for elevated playing time in Thursday's rematch with Los Angeles. The promotion bumped him from 12:34 of ice time in Colorado's previous game to 15:33 on Tuesday, including 3:21 with the man advantage. Donskoi recorded a power-play assist Tuesday, the second game in a row with a point.