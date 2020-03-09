Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Responsible for game-winner
Donskoi scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Donskoi's tally stood as the game-winning goal, his third such score of the year. He's up to 33 points, 107 shots and a plus-3 rating in 63 outings, but he also snapped a five-game point drought. Inconsistency has plagued Donskoi since the start of January -- he has just five points in his last 23 contests.
