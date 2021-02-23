Donskoi had two shots and one hit in Monday's 3-0 loss to Vegas.

Donskoi started the game on the second line but was back to his normal position on the third line by the time the third period started. Head coach Jared Bednar tweaked his lines mid-game, moving Gabriel Landeskog to the top line and dropping Andre Burakovsky to the second unit. Essentially, the coach reverted his line combinations back to their original state, as they were before COVID-19 paused Colorado's season.