Donskoi had an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Donskoi picked up the secondary assist on Valeri Nichushkin's goal, Colorado's final score of the game. Donskoi and his mates on the third line have made an impact in March, combining for 11 goals and 23 points over the last 10 games. Donskoi is responsible for 11 of those points.