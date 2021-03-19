Donskoi tallied a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Donskoi got free on a breakaway set up by Jacob MacDonald in the third period. The 28-year-old Donskoi converted his chance for his eighth goal of the season. The Finn has 17 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 28 games. He's been a solid depth scorer for the Avalanche and could help in fantasy formats that focus on points.