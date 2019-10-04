Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Scores pair in Avs debut
Donskoi scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Donskoi scored the first and last goals in the contest, with the former coming on the power play and the latter going into an empty cage. The Finnish winger is starting the year on the third line with J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto, which won't make these offensive outbursts all that common. Donskoi set career highs in games (80) and points (37) last season with the Sharks.
