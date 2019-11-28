Donskoi supplied a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Donskoi had a hand on the Avalanche's first two goals, setting up Nazem Kadri in the second period and Matt Nieto in the third. The Finnish winger has four assists in his last four games. For the year, he's at 18 points, 46 shots on goal and 10 PIM in 24 contests.