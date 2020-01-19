Donskoi (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Monday's game against Detroit, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Donskoi suited up for Sunday's practice in a full-contact jersey, evidencing that the forward is inching closer to a return. This news confirms that Donskoi will miss his fifth straight game while dealing with the concussion, as the team elected to give him an extra 10 days of rest heading into the All-Star break. In his stead, Vladislav Kamenev will draw into the lineup Monday.