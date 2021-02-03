Donskoi notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Donskoi fired a quick shot after a faceoff and generated a rebound that Valeri Nichushkin was able to put away in the second period. The 28-year-old Donskoi remains a stable source of depth scoring in Denver -- he has five goals, three assists and a plus-4 rating through 11 contests.
