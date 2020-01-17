Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Sidelined Saturday
Donskoi (concussion) won't be in the lineup against the Blues on Saturday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Donskoi already missed three games due to his concussion and remains in a non-contact jersey. Prior to getting hurt, the winger managed just one goal in his last eight contests despite having recorded 20 shots over that stretch. In Donskoi's stead, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin figure to remain in top-six roles.
