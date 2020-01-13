Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Skates for second straight day
Donskoi (concussion) skated on his own for the second consecutive day, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Donskoi is progressing through the league's concussion protocol, but it's unlikely he's ready for Tuesday's matchup versus the Stars. The 27-year-old's next step will be to practice in a no-contact capacity. For the time being, Valeri Nichushkin is expected to fill in on Nazem Kadri's right side on the second line.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Exits after high hit•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Tallies late in win•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Chips in with assist•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Ready to rock•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Gets hit in third period Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.