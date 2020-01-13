Donskoi (concussion) skated on his own for the second consecutive day, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Donskoi is progressing through the league's concussion protocol, but it's unlikely he's ready for Tuesday's matchup versus the Stars. The 27-year-old's next step will be to practice in a no-contact capacity. For the time being, Valeri Nichushkin is expected to fill in on Nazem Kadri's right side on the second line.