Donskoi notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Donskoi got the puck to Samuel Girard, who then teed up Devon Toews for a one-timer that counted as the Avalanche's second goal. The helper was Donskoi's second point in three games. The Finnish winger also has three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. A solid middle-six option, the 28-year-old could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.