Donskoi scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche's second power-play unit sparked their offense Thursday, with Donskoi's tally tying the game at 1-1 in the second period. The Finnish winger has been excellent lately with five goals and four assists in his last seven games. He's up to 11 tallies, 22 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 32 contests overall.