Donskoi produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Donskoi set up the second of two Andre Burakovsky goals in the opening period of the contest. The Finn is up to 15 points and 39 shots on goal through 21 games. He won't stay on the top line forever, but Donskoi is worth a look in fantasy while Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) is sidelined.