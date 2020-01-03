Donskoi scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Donskoi scored the Avalanche's seventh goal of the game, which finally convinced Blues coach Craig Berube to pull Jordan Binnington. The tally snapped a 10-game goal drought for Donskoi, who is up to 29 points and 79 shots through 41 games. He's scored 14 tallies in each of the last two seasons, but he should set a new career high in that category barring an ice-cold second half of the campaign.