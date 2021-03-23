Donskoi scored a pair of goals on five shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Donskoi scored an empty-netter in the third period, then followed up in the final minute of the game with another goal. That got him to double-digit tallies this season -- the Finn has 10 goals, 21 points, 31 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 30 contests. His 0.7 points-per-game pace is the best scoring rate of his career, as he's riding a ridiculous 32.3 shooting percentage.