Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Tearing up scoresheet
Donskoi put up two assists in a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday night.
He's been a revelation on the top line in Colorado -- he has seven points in his last four games and 27 in 30 on the season. Donskoi is overlooked in a lot of leagues. He shouldn't be.
