Donskoi scored a goal on two shots and added two assists and two PIM in a 5-4 overtime win versus Florida on Friday.

Donskoi found the net for the first time since the season opener and finished with his most productive night since signing with the Avs as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He scored a career-high 37 points in 80 games last season with San Jose and might have a chance to establish a larger role for himself in Denver. Nights like tonight certainly won't hurt.