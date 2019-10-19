Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Three-point night for Avs
Donskoi scored a goal on two shots and added two assists and two PIM in a 5-4 overtime win versus Florida on Friday.
Donskoi found the net for the first time since the season opener and finished with his most productive night since signing with the Avs as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He scored a career-high 37 points in 80 games last season with San Jose and might have a chance to establish a larger role for himself in Denver. Nights like tonight certainly won't hurt.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Finds helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Scores pair in Avs debut•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Looking to free agency•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Provides assist•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores series-winning goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.