Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Tickles twine
Donskoi scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Donskoi showed solid chemistry with his new center, Nathan MacKinnon, converting on a pass from the superstar late in the first period to restore a one-goal lead for the Avalanche. Donskoi will fill on the top line while Mikko Rantanen (lower body) is out, and the early results are encouraging for the Finn. He has eight points in 12 contests this year, and should be added in most fantasy formats while alongside MacKinnon.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Notches power-play marker•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Three-point night for Avs•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Finds helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Scores pair in Avs debut•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Looking to free agency•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.