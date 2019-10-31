Donskoi scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Donskoi showed solid chemistry with his new center, Nathan MacKinnon, converting on a pass from the superstar late in the first period to restore a one-goal lead for the Avalanche. Donskoi will fill on the top line while Mikko Rantanen (lower body) is out, and the early results are encouraging for the Finn. He has eight points in 12 contests this year, and should be added in most fantasy formats while alongside MacKinnon.