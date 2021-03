Donskoi picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

The streaky winger has heated up again, putting together a four-game point streak that featured two goals and six points. Donskoi has eight goals and 19 points through 29 games on the season, but he's remarkably put only 26 shots on net, giving him a shooting percentage (30.8 percent) that screams regression.