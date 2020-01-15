Play

Donskoi (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Donskoi will miss his third straight game since taking a hit to the head from Ryan Lindgren last week. He's getting closer, however, as there was a chance Donskoi would be able to practice fully Wednesday, but now he'll aim to be ready for Saturday's divisional clash versus the Blues.

