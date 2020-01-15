Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Unable to play Thursday
Donskoi (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Donskoi will miss his third straight game since taking a hit to the head from Ryan Lindgren last week. He's getting closer, however, as there was a chance Donskoi would be able to practice fully Wednesday, but now he'll aim to be ready for Saturday's divisional clash versus the Blues.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Could practice fully Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Skates for second straight day•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Exits after high hit•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Tallies late in win•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Chips in with assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.