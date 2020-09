Donskoi (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Dallas for Friday's Game 7.

It will be the fifth straight game on the shelf for Donskoi due to his undisclosed injury. With the Finnish winger unavailable, and a raft of other injuries including Gabriel Landeskog (leg), the Avs will role with Vladislav Namestnikov and Valeri Nichushkin on the wings for the second line while Andre Buravsky moves up to the top trio.