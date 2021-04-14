Donskoi won't suit up in Wednesday's game against St. Louis, as he's feeling ill effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

The hope for Donskoi is that it's just a one-game absence, as the team will face off against the Kings on Friday. With the 29-year-old sidelined Wednesday, Carl Soderberg will enter the lineup, making his debut with his new club since he was acquired via Chicago at Monday's trade deadline.